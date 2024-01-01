Laporta adamant Barcelona "back where we deserve to be": I see the cules are happy

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is convinced the fans are happy with the team and the choice of Hansi Flick as coach this season.

Laporta addressed the General Assembly today, declaring the club has turned the corner.

He said in his opening remarks: "We have worked hard and well to return Barça to the place it deserves in the world of football. We are much better than we were when we arrived in 2021. There are economic data that confirm this. Institutional stability has been important, thanks to the members and because we have not paid attention to the catastrophic alarms.

"The reality of Barça is very good. And I notice that the culés are happy. Barça is loved and admired again, we must live this reality with joy and pride. We have to be united because we fight against everything and everyone. They have condemned us before playing for the Negreira case. And they stretch the gum, every time we do well they bring it up.

"We have to defend ourselves because they are eager to destroy us. We have to be strong. I do not share these apocalyptic predictions. They only manage to not tell the truth. I speak of the cavern that are those who are angry that we win."

On Flick, he continued: "On the sporting side, I share the disappointment of many members with the first team. It didn't work out well and that's why the Board of Directors decided to give a new boost to the bench and the structure of the physical recovery and physical preparation. With the young players, the most experienced and under the guidance of Hansi Flick, success will come again.

"We are happy with the impact of the La Masia players on the first team. And also with the work of Deco who has reduced the wage bill by 170 million, in addition to the ability to rejuvenate the squad which guarantees the future of the club. We understood that the change had to be made with all due respect to Xavi who did a great job and for which we thank him. Now we are very satisfied with Flick."