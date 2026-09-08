Lamine Yamal sends very clear message to Kylian Mbappe: I won't beg for the Ballon d'Or

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal has sent a message to Kylian Mbappe ahead of the Ballon d'Or ceremony next month.

Real Madrid star Mbappe thinks this “might be a good year” for him to win the Ballon d’Or and received backlash for these comments:

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“I always think I'm the best (player in the world), but everyone has their own opinion.

"Maybe people think different ways. I don't think it's a discussion we need to have.

"Of course this year could be good for me to win the Ballon d'Or. But journalists vote."

The closest to winning the Ballon d'Or Mbappe has come to date was in 2023, when he finished third behind Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi.

However, it looks like Mbappe’s campaign is starting earlier as he seeks to win the award over the likes of Harry Kane, Ousmane Dembele and Yamal who was asked about his own campaign this week.

Yamal responded saying that he does not need to campaign or beg for the award like Mbappe, making the Madrid star look desperate.

"It doesn't depend on me, it depends on you. The work with Barça and the national team has been incredible. I have options, I had a great year. But we'll see".

"I don't think I need to campaign (like Mbappe). Everyone can think whatever they want. I'm proud of what I've done and I can't ask for more. It's your job, I won't beg for anything".

Mbappe ended last season trophyless and has very little chance of winning the Ballon d'Or this year. Yamal sits behind both Kane, Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as the current favourites to lift the award.