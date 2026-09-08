World Cup winner calls Mbappe "childish and pathetic" after Ballon d'Or comments

World Cup winner Christophe Dugarry has ripped into Real Madrid and France forward Kylian Mbappe after his controversial comments this week.

The Ballon d'Or is heading to London for its 70th edition and ahead of the ceremony next month, Mbappe backed himself to win the award despite being behind the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal is the current standings.

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Mbappe, who scored 42 goals in 44 games for Real Madrid last season, stated:

"There are many people that speak about me and the Ballon d'Or. Of course I've made history in the most important competition. Maybe it's a good year for this, but people can vote according to what they think.

"I always think I'm the best (player in the world), but everyone has their own opinion. Maybe people think different ways. I don't think it's a discussion we need to have."

Some will see Mbappe’s comments as pure confidence whilst others such as Dugarry see them as arrogance. The World Cup winner didn’t hold back on Mbappe who he believes is immature and selfish.

"To publicly ask for an individual award like that, I find it childish and pathetic," Dugarry said. "There’s nothing great about asking for it, especially as captain of your national team."

“Football is becoming more and more individualistic, and far too often it makes me sick," he added. "Instead of talking about yourself and individual awards, you should be talking about the team, about sharing success and about the trophies you didn’t win but wanted to win together.”

Despite his impressive stats, Mbappe is far from the favourite to win the award after a trophyless campaign with France and Real Madrid which places him out of the running for many voters.