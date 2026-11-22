Barcelona host Villarreal this weekend as they seek to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Barcelona did a league double over Villarreal last season and will seek to continue their lead at the top of La Liga as they seek to defend their league title.

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Hansi Flick's side are currently sitting three points clear of their rivals Real Madrid, who recently beat them in El Clasico.

Barcelona have scored 3+ goals in six of the last 10 H2Hs and are firm favourites heading into the clash on Sunday afternoon.

Barcelona vs Villarreal team news

Barcelona are missing Roony Bardghji (knee), Xavi Espart (ankle), Andreas Christensen (injury) and Rodri (hamstring). Jules Kounde (ankle), Pau Cubarsi (hip) and Dani Olmo (adductor) have also been listed as doubts.

Villarreal are without Alassane Diatta (hamstring), Gerard Moreno (muscle), Juan Foyth (muscle) and Ilias Akhomach (muscle).

Barcelona vs Villarreal predicted line-ups

Barcelona possible starting lineup: J Garcia; E Garcia, Christensen, Martin, Cancelo; Fermin, Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon

Villarreal possible starting lineup: Gulacsi; Mourino, Costa, Veiga, Romero; Comesana, Gueye; Buchanan, Perez, Oluwaseyi; Mikautadze

Barcelona vs Villarreal kick-off time

Both teams meet at the Spotify Camp Nou for a 13:00 kick-off, UK time.

Form - league

Barcelona: WWWLW

Villarreal: WLWDL

Key facts

Barcelona have scored 48 league goals in 12 matches and won the last meeting between these sides 4-1.

Lamine Yamal has 10 goals and eight assists in 12 La Liga appearances this season, he’s failed to make a direct impact in only three matches.

Villarreal have a record of four wins, three draws and five defeats from their 12 league matches this season, with 15 points, leaving them in eighth spot in the division.

Villarreal have won 12 of their previous 58 matches against Barcelona in all competitions, with six of those victories coming on their travels.