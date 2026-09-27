Lamine Yamal shines once more for Spain on the biggest stage against England

The Rocafonda winger, who had not scored for Spain since their second World Cup game against Saudi Arabia in Atlanta, turned in a superb performance at Wembley.

It was only the second minute when Marc Guéhi tried to play the ball out for England. But Lamine Yamal (19) was there to press, win possession and beat James Trafford with a low shot across goal. It made it 0-1, and the Barcelona player had already left his mark on the game.

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He was not finished there. Lamine posed a threat throughout the 90 minutes. He also worked hard defensively, winning the ball back before Rodri played a magical pass that Ferran Torres almost converted. He then stunned Wembley’s 90,000 spectators with a backheel that nearly set up Dani Olmo. He finished the game with a Flashscore rating of 8.5.

Últimos partidos de Lamine Yamal Flashscore

Pressing

He explained his opening goal to the media after the match in London. "The manager puts a lot of pressure on us to press. I always say I want to help the team; sometimes I switch off, but sometimes I win the ball, find myself one-on-one and can score."

Speaking to Teledeporte, he explained that Spain remain calm when the opposition has the ball. "It’s not that we feel comfortable, but we don’t mind the opposition having the ball. We’re quick, we don’t mind playing on the counterattack. You have to understand your role in each game and make the most of it."

He added: "You can always lose, but we try not to be the ones who do. It’s a very difficult stadium."