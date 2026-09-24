Barcelona's Gordon narrows down Ballon d'Or to Kane and Yamal: His season was historic...

Anthony Gordon has narrowed the Ballon d'Or down to Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane ahead of the ceremony next month.

The 2026 Ballon d’Or race is now entering its final weeks, with the ceremony set to take place on the 26th of October after the 30-player shortlist was revealed.

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The likes of Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Rodri, Lionel Messi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembélé in the running, Gordon has named Yamal and Kane as his favourites for the award.

Yamal, 19, finished second to Ousmane Dembélé last year but after winning the World Cup, La Liga, Spanish Super Cup and La Liga Player of the Season, he is considered a favourite to win the award.

He will rival Kane, who won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, German Super Cup, European Golden Shoe and helped England finish 3rd at the World Cup.

Speaking on the pair, Gordon stated that Kane may have the edge over his Barcelona teammate when it comes down to numbers.

"For me, it has to be one of the two in terms of what they've achieved. What Lamine's achieved at such a young age. The kind of player he is, is ridiculous. He's on a whole other level right now. For a 19-year-old to be doing what he's doing is crazy."

Pressed on whether the Yamal is currently the best winger in world football, he said: "I think so. I think when you're talking as a pure player, ability, for me he's number one for sure."

“But if we were talking off last season, H has got as big of an argument as anybody because his season was historic.

"The amount of goals he scored, the things he's done for us within the World Cup, they both have large arguments. So I wish them both the best of luck.”