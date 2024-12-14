LaLiga's Ben White? Rayo Vallecano wing-back Alvaro: I never watch football; James can look grumpy

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Rayo Vallecano wing-back Alvaro: I never watch football; James can look grumpy
Rayo Vallecano wing-back Alvaro Garcia admits he's no football fan.

Just like Arsenal defender Ben White, Garcia concedes he doesn't like watching the game.

He told Radio Marca: "I watch very little football, if any. I watch Rayo matches when I'm not playing and little else. For example, I haven't seen a single Champions League match.

"I like football just enough, I prefer to be busy with the kids watching a film or being with my wife. I know about my rivals, we make a lot of videos, but when you're so caught up in the football maelstrom, you try not to be so caught up in it.

"That's what happened to me as I got older, before I used to watch all the matches and now not at all."

Garcia also commented on teammate James Rodriguez's situation: "We are a team and the coach is the one who decides who plays and who doesn't. There are also many teammates who are not getting minutes, but with less impact. This is a team and we are all in it.

"If he comes on, he tries to help us, as do other teammates. The coaches are the ones who know us best and who decide. When it's your turn to play, it's logical that you're happy and, when it's not, that you're looking grumpy. Everyone has their ego and wants to play."

 

