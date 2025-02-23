Tribal Football
Most Read
Miranda: Barcelona and Las Palmas can be proud of Pedri
Man Utd watching as Marseille set Greenwood price
Pederol: Guardiola wants to leave Man City; renewing was 'involuntary'
Gasperini drops contract shock on Atalanta

LaLiga president Tebas: We're not worried about Saudi Arabia

Paul Vegas
LaLiga president Tebas: We're not worried about Saudi Arabia
LaLiga president Tebas: We're not worried about Saudi ArabiaLaLiga
LaLiga president Javier Tebas insists the Saudi Pro League has a long way to go before they start matching Europe's best competitions.

Tebas has questioned the SPL's attendance and TV records.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "Saudi Arabia is not a concern for La Liga.

"They have the right to become one of the big leagues, but they have to change many aspects. Football is not only created by signing great players. They have very low audiences and low attendance at the stadiums.

"It is a risk for them to take a star, but not for them to break the rest of the leagues."

Mentions
LaLigaSaudi Professional League
Related Articles
Sevilla attacker Lukebakio explains turning down Al-Nassr
Sevilla midfielder Lukebakio rejected bumper January move to Al-Nassr
Ex-Barcelona president Gaspart: I hope Vinicius Jr accepts Saudi offer