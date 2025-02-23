LaLiga president Tebas: We're not worried about Saudi Arabia

LaLiga president Javier Tebas insists the Saudi Pro League has a long way to go before they start matching Europe's best competitions.

Tebas has questioned the SPL's attendance and TV records.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "Saudi Arabia is not a concern for La Liga.

"They have the right to become one of the big leagues, but they have to change many aspects. Football is not only created by signing great players. They have very low audiences and low attendance at the stadiums.

"It is a risk for them to take a star, but not for them to break the rest of the leagues."