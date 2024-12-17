Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim questions Garnacho and Diallo about Man Utd line-up leaks
Man Utd transfer-list Rashford for January
Man Utd hero Beckham sends message to Rashford and Garnacho as he praises Diallo
Man Utd boss Amorim happy with Antony in new role

LaLiga president Tebas slams 'Unify League' attempt: Nothing's changed

Carlos Volcano
LaLiga president Tebas slams 'Unify League' attempt: Nothing's changed
LaLiga president Tebas slams 'Unify League' attempt: Nothing's changedLaLiga
LaLiga president Javier Tebas has reacted swiftly after the announcement of a new attempt for the European Super League.

Tebas reacted on X to A22's announcement of a new Super League competition format and even a name change. The president of LaLiga, who led the opposition to the project from the beginning, criticised it again.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tebas continues to consider the Super League - now the Unify league - "endangers the economic stability of the national leagues and their clubs".

"A22 is back with a new idea: they produce formats as if they were churros (and they do), without analysing or studying the economic and sporting effects on the competitions," stated Tebas.

"The television model they propose only favours the big clubs (and they know it...) while endangering the economic stability of the national leagues and their clubs."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
LaLigaReal Madrid
Related Articles
Al-Ittihad striker Benzema in Real Madrid talks about early retirement
Real Madrid hero Guti defends Vinicius Jr over Rayo 'Segunda' controversy
Real Madrid hero Kroos talks up improving Serie A