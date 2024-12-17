LaLiga president Tebas slams 'Unify League' attempt: Nothing's changed

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has reacted swiftly after the announcement of a new attempt for the European Super League.

Tebas reacted on X to A22's announcement of a new Super League competition format and even a name change. The president of LaLiga, who led the opposition to the project from the beginning, criticised it again.

Tebas continues to consider the Super League - now the Unify league - "endangers the economic stability of the national leagues and their clubs".

"A22 is back with a new idea: they produce formats as if they were churros (and they do), without analysing or studying the economic and sporting effects on the competitions," stated Tebas.

"The television model they propose only favours the big clubs (and they know it...) while endangering the economic stability of the national leagues and their clubs."

