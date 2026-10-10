LaLiga match called off after fans throw objects on pitch in protest against president

Rayo Vallecano's La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday was abandoned because of home fans at Vallecas stadium throwing objects onto the pitch in a protest against their president Raul Martin Presa.

Playing at their stadium for the first time in La Liga this season, in the 13th minute Rayo fans threw paper aeroplanes, rubber balls and other objects onto the pitch, leading the referee to pause the game and send the players to the dressing rooms.

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After the teams came back out to resume play, the fans continued to throw objects onto the field and the match was eventually abandoned with the score goalless.

Fans and players have protested vehemently against the way the club is being run by Presa, as well as the state of the stadium and their training facilities.

Rayo played three previous home matches this season at Leganes's Butarque stadium after their ground required urgent repairs for "serious deficiencies" regarding safety.

Vallecas has been poorly maintained during Rayo's lease of the ground, with Madrid's regional government in a process to terminate that deal.

Last season Rayo played one league match at Butarque because the Vallecas pitch was not in a state to play on.