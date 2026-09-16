Athletic Club vs Levante postponed due to waterlogged pitch

The match between Levante and Athletic Bilbao has been postponed

The match between Levante and Athletic Bilbao, scheduled for Wednesday at 21:30 CET in round six of LaLiga, has been postponed. Heavy rain in Valencia made the pitch at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium unplayable.

The referee decided that the game could not go ahead under the conditions caused by the storm. According to Mundo Deportivo, the playing surface was almost completely waterlogged, and the rain was still falling.

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Athletic Club confirmed that the decision was made after the pitch was inspected by competition officials and the referee team.

"Following the necessary checks by LaLiga and the refereeing team, it has been decided to suspend the Levante-Athletic match due to adverse weather conditions at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium," the Basque club announced.

Levante to announce the new date for match

The hosts stated that information regarding the rescheduling will be communicated later.

"The Levante - Athletic match, corresponding to round six of LaLiga, which was supposed to be played today at 22:30, has been suspended by the referee’s decision due to the pitch being unplayable because of the storm. The date and time of the match will be announced soon," Levante posted on platform X.