Rayo Vallecano's stadium ban lifted by Madrid authorities

La Liga side Rayo Vallecano have been granted permission to return to their iconic home of the Estadio de Vallecas.

The club had been barred indefinitely from playing matches at their home stadium at the start of the 2026/27 LaLiga season after a report from local authorities confirmed the need for emergency repair works to improve safety concerns and upgrade various issues.

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Rayo rent their stadium from the regional government of Madrid, but their licence suspended was suspended as a result, with an audit highlighting serious health and safety issues, plus increased fire risks.

The issue has ‌been at the centre of long-standing issues between fans and club owner ‌Raul Martin Presa.

Public health officials in the Spanish capital have now lifted the suspension as they are 'satisfied the facilities are operational and in suitable condition for normal functioning... in a very significant improvement compared to the situation described in the initial audit.'

Rayo have played their first two 'home' games of the campaign at nearby Leganes' Estadio Butarque - with four points secured - but the ban removal will not come into effect before tonight's clash with Espanyol.

The first match back in Vallecas will be against Athletic Club on October 10th.