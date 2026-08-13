La Liga confirm Celta Vigo v Osasuna postponement after pitch 'fungus outbreak'

La Liga officials have confirmed Celta Vigo's August 16th home clash with Osasuna has been postponed due to a fungus outbreak at their Estadio de Balaidos base.

Medical and environmental experts were drafted in to inspect the playing surface amid reports of an issue and Celta's opening game of the 2026/27 campagna has now been moved to Thursday, August 27th at 8:30pm (local time).

Advertisement Advertisement

Celta had previously agreed to a possible change of plans if their 24,870-capacity stadium was not deemed fit to host the mach.

The final decision was after the audit report and inspection of the pitch by LaLiga officials and after the discovery of a fungus that is severely affecting the condition of the Vigo team's playing field.

The stadium has been undergoing renovation for over a decade and is planned to be among the 11 Spanish stadiums used to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal and Morocco.

Once renovation works are completed, the arena is set to increase its capacity to between 40,000 and 44,000.