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Atletico Madrid face striker crisis as Alvarez and Sorloth miss La Liga opener

Atletico Madrid and Norway striker Alexander Sorloth.
Atletico Madrid and Norway striker Alexander Sorloth.Profimedia

Atletico Madrid kick off their 2026/27 LaLiga season at home to Malaga on August 19th with Diego Simeone facing several injury concerns in his attack.

Five of Simeone's squad are only days into their preseason return following Spain's win over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final last month.

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La Roja trio Marc Pubill, Marcos Llorente and Alex Baena are unlikely to feature against Malaga - with wantaway striker Julian Alvarez also expected to miss out - but Simeone's son Giuliano could be an option after returning early.

Atletico remain unmoved over Alvarez's request to leave the club and Barcelona have not made a second formal transfer offer for the 26-year-old at this stage. 

Alvarez's absence is a blow for Simeone, but Alexander Sorloth is now on course to miss the first two weeks of the new campaign, after suffering a muscle injury in training.

The club are expected to resist any transfer offers on the Norwegian in the weeks ahead but his setback should mean Ademola Lookman is moved into a central attacking role.

Atletico take on Marseille in their final preseason game on August 14th after losing out to Manchester United and Manchester City in friendly action earlier this month.

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Julian AlvarezDiego SimeoneAlexander SorlothAtl. MadridLaLiga

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