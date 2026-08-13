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Hector Fort wants Premier League move as Barcelona await offers

Barcelona defender Hector Fort.
Barcelona defender Hector Fort.Profimedia

Barcelona are continuing their summer policy of offloading squad plyers to fund transfer moves ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The Catalans financial position remains finely balanced after spending big on Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi - with Robert Lewandowski leaving as a free agent - and Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ronald Araujo both heading out on loan.

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Roony Bardghji's expected loan move has now been cancelled after serious injury in training and the club are still working on exit packages for Marc Casado and Jofre Torrents.

One other name expected to move on is Hector Fort after spending last season out on loan at Elche.

The La Masia graduate is behind Jules Kounde in Hansi Flick's right-back thinking and Eric Garcia is viewed as a better and more versatile cover option.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting he wants to move to the Premier League - with Barca valuing the 21-year-old at between €15-20M - but no formal offer has been received at this stage.

Everton have previously been touted as a possible destination with David Moyes assessing several targets as potential replacements for Seamus Coleman.

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