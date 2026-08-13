Atletico instantly reject Arsenal link to World Cup winner

Atletico Madrid are expecting squad departures in the final weeks of the summer transfer window - but some players are not for sale.

On the back of bringing in Morten Hjulmand, Kang-in Lee and Alejandro Grimaldo, Los Rojiblancos have also offloaded Antoine Griezmann, Nahuel Molina and Thiago Almada, as part of another squad refresh.

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Julian Alvarez looks set to remain in the Spanish capital - despite his public declaration over wanting to leave the Estadio Metropolitano - and the club are locked in talks to sign his Argentina teammate Cristian Romero from Tottenham.

Alongside the deal for Romero, Diego Simeone is keen to retain Marc Pubill, to cover at right-back or partner the new arrival in central defence.

As per reports from Diario AS, Arsenal had registered an interest in signing him earlier this summer, but Atletico have reiterated their stance that he's not for sale at any price.

The club are also working on a contract extension for the ex-Almeria defender which would significantly increase his salary terms to reflect his key status in Simeone's plans.