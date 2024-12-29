Kumbulla: Espanyol has me feeling like a footballer again

Marash Kumbulla admits he's happy at Espanyol.

The defender, on-loan from Roma, says he's enjoying his football this season, despite Espanyol struggles.

He told RG: “At first I was a little scared because this was my first experience outside of Italy. However, after a week, it seemed like I had been here for months.

"At Espanyol, I have found an environment where I only have to think about what happens on the pitch and I can concentrate on every detail. I train every day to prepare for each game. After a year and a half of recovery, I had some doubts, but now I feel very good both physically and mentally. I finally feel like myself as a footballer again."

On Espanyol coach Manolo González, Kumbulla added: “What I like most about Manolo is that he is a very direct person, who always tells you the truth to your face, and he is also very good tactically. Thanks to him, I am now much calmer when I have the ball and I have improved a lot in bringing the ball out from defence. He has given me a lot of confidence.”