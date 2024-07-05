Tribal Football
Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Kroos still angry over Spain handball

Former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos remains frustrated over Germany's quarterfinal Euros defeat to Spain.

La Roja went onto win the tournament, but now retired Germany midfielder Kroos felt they were robbed of a crucial penalty in their final four clash. Germany felt aggrieved after an apparent handball by Marc Cucurella was waved away.

He told his personal podcast: “I’ve held back (on speaking about this) until today. I didn’t see it at all at the time, I wasn’t in a position to see that it was a relatively clear handball, so I didn’t get angry with the referee at the time.

"Of course, afterwards I paid attention to the referee. He felt he didn’t even have to look at the replay of the play.

“I only got angry when I saw it later, so… let’s leave it at that. I think the problem is that I knew that if he looked back at it (on VAR), he had to award the penalty.”

