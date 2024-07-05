Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Kroos still angry over Spain handball

La Roja went onto win the tournament, but now retired Germany midfielder Kroos felt they were robbed of a crucial penalty in their final four clash. Germany felt aggrieved after an apparent handball by Marc Cucurella was waved away.
He told his personal podcast: “I’ve held back (on speaking about this) until today. I didn’t see it at all at the time, I wasn’t in a position to see that it was a relatively clear handball, so I didn’t get angry with the referee at the time.
"Of course, afterwards I paid attention to the referee. He felt he didn’t even have to look at the replay of the play.
“I only got angry when I saw it later, so… let’s leave it at that. I think the problem is that I knew that if he looked back at it (on VAR), he had to award the penalty.”