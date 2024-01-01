Mijatovic slams Real Madrid midfield after Lille shock: Don't blame Vinicius Jr

Tribal Football
Mijatovic slams Real Madrid midfield after Lille shock: Don't blame Vinicius JrLaLiga
Former Real Madrid striker and GM Pedja Mijatovic has slammed the team after last night's defeat at Lille.

The Champions League title holders were beaten 1-0 on Wednesday through a Jonathan David penalty.

"The team is not bad defensively and Lille did not play a great game either, but I think that Real Madrid needs to improve many things," he told El Larguero.

"Honestly, I'm not convinced by this midfield. I think the problem against Lille was the midfield. It's a midfield that's too physical and doesn't have much creativity.

"I have missed Luka Modric a lot and Toni Kroos is not here.

"I think Tchouaméni, Camavinga and Valverde are too muscular and too tough with the ball. I think that this is not a midfield that is suitable for Real Madrid's game."

On Endrick's first start, Mijatovic said: "I don't think Endrick is ready to start yet. I think he needs to come off the bench this year to take advantage of the opposition's low level and score a goal."

However, he defended Vinicius Jr's performance, insisting:  "You were talking about Vinicius' poor performance, but his way of playing depends a lot on the balls that come to him.

"And against Lille we didn't have the creative midfield that can give him the useful balls for him to play his game."

