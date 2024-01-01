Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd receive SHOCK Branthwaite news after Everton make "new proposal"
Fernandes demands answers from Man Utd amid PSG interest
REVEALED: Furious Real Madrid ready to END all ties with super agent Mendes
Man Utd reduce asking price for fullback to secure replacement

Krejci excited with Girona move

Krejci excited with Girona move
Krejci excited with Girona move
Krejci excited with Girona moveLaLiga
Ladislav Krejci is delighted making his move to Girona.

The young Czech Republic defender had his signing presentation yesterday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Krejci said, "With the conversations I had when they explained the project to me, I was impressed.

"I liked the technical team and the style of play, both defensive and offensive. This will give me space to grow as a player and make great progress, especially for play the League and the Champions League.

"The first contact was during the winter and I really felt that Girona wanted me and was very interested in the project they had."

He added, "I will play where the coach tells me to."

Mentions
LaLigaKrejci LadislavGirona
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Girona sign Sparta Prague centre-back Ladislav Krejci
Man City expect HUGE German club to swoop in for Couto
UNCOVERED: How LaLiga's academy system led to Euros glory for Spain