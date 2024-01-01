Krejci excited with Girona move

Ladislav Krejci is delighted making his move to Girona.
The young Czech Republic defender had his signing presentation yesterday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Krejci said, "With the conversations I had when they explained the project to me, I was impressed.
"I liked the technical team and the style of play, both defensive and offensive. This will give me space to grow as a player and make great progress, especially for play the League and the Champions League.
"The first contact was during the winter and I really felt that Girona wanted me and was very interested in the project they had."
He added, "I will play where the coach tells me to."