Krejci excited with Girona move

Ladislav Krejci is delighted making his move to Girona.

The young Czech Republic defender had his signing presentation yesterday.

Krejci said, "With the conversations I had when they explained the project to me, I was impressed.

"I liked the technical team and the style of play, both defensive and offensive. This will give me space to grow as a player and make great progress, especially for play the League and the Champions League.

"The first contact was during the winter and I really felt that Girona wanted me and was very interested in the project they had."

He added, "I will play where the coach tells me to."