DONE DEAL: Girona sign Sparta Prague centre-back Ladislav Krejci
Girona have signed Sparta Prague centre-back Ladislav Krejci.

Krejci, who was wanted by Real Betis along with Girona during the January market, will be a starter in defence for the Czech Republic at the Euros.

The 25 year-old will join Girona after the tournament.

Krejci played 26 league games with Sparta in the 2023/24 season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists, impressive figures for a centre-back, who also played nine Europa League games - three more goals - and before that two Champions League games.

Girona  will pay an approximate amount of 12 million euros , the most expensive signing in its history, exceeding 7.5 million for 70% of Artem Dovbyk's rights from last summer.

