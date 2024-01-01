Kramer warns Real Madrid ace Bellingham: Your gestures are annoying

Tribal Football
Former Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Christophe Kramer has fired a warning at Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham.

Kramer says the England Euros hero is fast getting a reputation for himself over his on-field arrogance.

After Bellingham's heroics - and antics - in the win against Slovakia last night, Kramer said: "Bellingham is an exceptional player.

"He has to be careful not to start putting on airs at his age. I think that's really bad. After the tournament in the summer break, I hope he'll reflect a bit.

"I think I'm not the only one who says that sometimes his gestures are annoying."

