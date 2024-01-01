Germany coach Nagelsmann: More to Spain than Yamal and Nico

Germany meet Spain in tonight's Euros quarterfinal with Barcelona teen Lamine Yamal and Athletic Bilbao' Nico Williams in excellent form.
Nagelsmann said of 16 year-old Yamal: “He has great talent. I don’t think there are many that good at his age. He is very well surrounded. He can beat a player both ways – he’s excellent, a lot of fun to watch.
"But it’s also true that he lacks experience, and that doesn’t mean that we’re going to give him regular chances. Facing him is a good test for our players.”
He continued: “I don’t solely focus on their wingers. Spain has many qualities, not only the wingers. They are a complex team to defend.
“We need the ball, that’s for sure. It’s always easier to play against a team that wants to have the ball if you have the ball yourself.”