REVEALED: What Real Madrid president Florentino told Modric after Barcelona hammering

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez sought to reassure Luka Modric after their Supercopa final defeat to Barcelona.

Real were thumped 5-2 in Jeddah, despite Barca having goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny sent off on 55 minutes.

In the post-match presentation, Florentino's words to Modric were caught by cameras.

"We have to lose a final at some point, right?" the Real Madrid president told the 39-year-old.

Modric later said at his post-match presser: "This is football and in football there are victories and defeats. We lost this time. It's never nice to lose, but if you have to choose a defeat, it's better in the Super Cup. You have to congratulate Barcelona, ​​because they were better and that's it.

"It's not nice when your biggest rival scores nine goals against you in two games."