Real Madrid update contract status as Antonio Rudiger faces exit

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Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger.
Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger.Profimedia

Real Madrid could lose experienced defender Antonio Rudiger next summer.

Real Madrid are not planning to offer a contract extension to Antonio Rudiger in 2027, with the veteran centre-back on course to leave the club as a free agent next summer.

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Rudiger signed a one-year extension with Los Blancos in June, to tie him to the Estadio Bernabeu until the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

The 33-year-old has scored one goal in three appearances for Real Madrid so far this season, but he's no longer a consistent starter for Jose Mourinho, following the summer arrival of Ibrahima Konate.

Dean Hujsen is also ahead of him in the pecking order and Eder Militao will overtake him once the Brazil international is back up to full fitness.

Rudiger has already announced his international retirement with Germany, but Real Madrid appear clear over their position to not offer the traditional one-year renewal to players aged 30+, and the former Chelsea star will move on.

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