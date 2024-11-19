Kelechi concedes struggles with Sevilla

Kelechi Iheanacho admits he's struggled at Sevilla so far this season.

Iheanacho moved to Sevilla this summer from Leicester City.

The striker spoke to local Nigerian reporters before the clash with Rwanda, conceding his confidence is low.

"When you are not at your best , at your peak , then you look very tough," he confessed.

“In general, football is not simple . Probably everyone will say that it is easy. Obviously, the way we play makes it look easy.

"But it is not because there is a lot of hard work to do, both in training and in matches.”

