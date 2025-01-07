Juventus locked in Barcelona talks for Araujo

Juventus are in talks with Barcelona for Ronald Araujo.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Juve are making a move for Araújo this week.

Juve want to sign at least one centre-back this month as Gleison Bremer is out with a cruciate ligament injury.

And Araújo has given the green light to a move to Juventus - who are now trying to convince Barcelona to let him leave on loan.

The Uruguay international made a successful playing return in the weekend Copa del Rey win at Barbastro and afterwards announced new contract talks with Barca were underway.