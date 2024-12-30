Tribal Football
Barcelona confident securing Araujo to new contract
Barcelona are confident securing Ronald Araujo to a new contract.

The 25-year-old is on a deal that runs through the summer of 2026.

It has long been rumored that Barça wants to extend, but no agreement has yet been reached.

And Sport says Barca must push Araújo to sign a new contract over the coming six months.

If the Spanish giants do not succeed in that matter, the centre-back will thus enter the last year of his contract next season.

