Julian Alvarez targets Real Madrid clash after injury setback

Alvarez has been eased back into Diego Simeone's squad following a controversial summer for the ex-Manchester City attacker.
As part of a bold interview during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Alvarez confirmed his desire to leave Madrid ahead of the 2026/27 season, with Barcelona his preferred destination.
However, after Atleti blocked any exit and informed Barca they had a '0% chance' of signing Alvarez, he's remained in place.
Simeone opted against adding him to the squad for the 3-0 win at Real Sociedad, due to a muscular issue, and he will miss out against Osasuna on September 16th.
Reports from Marca indicate a call on his readiness to face Real Madrid will be made later this week, but Simeone is confident he can count on him against Los Blancos.