Julian Alvarez targets Real Madrid clash after injury setback

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez is racing against the clock to be fit in time for the weekend LaLiga derby battle with Real Madrid.

Alvarez has been eased back into Diego Simeone's squad following a controversial summer for the ex-Manchester City attacker.

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As part of a bold interview during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Alvarez confirmed his desire to leave Madrid ahead of the 2026/27 season, with Barcelona his preferred destination.

However, after Atleti blocked any exit and informed Barca they had a '0% chance' of signing Alvarez, he's remained in place.

Simeone opted against adding him to the squad for the 3-0 win at Real Sociedad, due to a muscular issue, and he will miss out against Osasuna on September 16th.

Reports from Marca indicate a call on his readiness to face Real Madrid will be made later this week, but Simeone is confident he can count on him against Los Blancos.