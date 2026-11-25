Mourinho says Bellingham is "without any doubt" the "best midfielder in the world"

Jude Bellingham pulled off another incredible performance on Tuesday night which drew praise from Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.

The England star has now scored in three consecutive appearances for Real Madrid, with four goals across those matches as he continues to be essential for Mourinho.

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Madrid were 1-0 behind at halftime before Mourinho made a triple substitution, which included the introduction of Bellingham, who scored a stunner after just 15 minutes.

Mourinho did not hold back after the final whistle as he claimed: "For me, without any doubt, he's the best midfielder in the world."

He later said: "He is an amazing player that has everything," the Portuguese manager said. "He has physicality, he understands the game, he has absolutely everything. Today, he has changed how the game was evolving."

When asked to explain his incredible form, Bellingham looked to Mourinho as the pair expressed their love and respect for one another.

"Mourinho. Full stop," Bellingham told journalists at the Bernabéu, when asked to explain his outstanding form, with four goals in his last five club games. "I'm enjoying my football a lot. I love the coach, his staff, and my teammates help me a lot.

"That's why I'm playing well, because I have a lot of help."

Asked whether he should be compared to Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane, who won the Ballon d'Or and World Cup in 1998, Bellingham brushed off such comments.

"I think Zidane is much better than me. He's much more elegant and he's my idol."

Madrid have now beaten Inter Milan, Roma, RB Leipzig, AEK Athens and PSV in the Champions League this season as they sit top of the standings ahead of more fixtures on Wednesday night.