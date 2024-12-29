Joaquin on Real Betis role: I'm the link in the chain

Real Betis great Joaquin is enjoying his new role inside the club.

Joaquin is acting as a director and also now is a shareholder in the club.

He said, "That is my commitment. My faith and my desire, my hope and the belief that yes. I think we can make history. This club has its history, it is rich in history in every sense. I have a lot of faith and I believe a lot in what is being done.

"It is not going to be easy, for sure. In fact it is not being, but my commitment to the club is that. The faith and the commitment that I have for us to be a stable, reliable club and for people to identify more and more with what we are doing."

As for his new role, he said, "Knowing my commitment in every sense, they have given me absolute confidence and the freedom to develop myself in the way that I feel most comfortable. Working alongside the technical directors and at the club, both with Ángel and Josemi, is wonderful.

"We tell things as they are. The day to day is important. In that I feel important. Transmitting things that are not seen also helps. I am happy. Learning, helping and being a link in this chain."