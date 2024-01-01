Javi Lopez: Real Sociedad important step in my career

Javi Lopez is delighted to be a Real Sociedad player.

The winger left Alaves for La Real last week.

He said, "Yes, for me it is a very important step in my career, it is taking a leap in quality. We have already seen how Real is competing in recent years, it has been reflected in the Euro Cup, with five players representing this club.

"Last season he had an excellent time in the Champions League... I'm very happy to be here."

Javi López also stated, "I am a winger who really likes to join the attack, that is one of the characteristics I think is why Real has been interested in me. I also like that the team dominates the game, that it has the ball and is forceful.

"Imanol? He told me to be myself, to show the player I am."