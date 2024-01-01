Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Lopez happy earning bumper Real Sociedad fee for Alaves

Real Sociedad have signed Alaves fullback Javi Lopez.

Lopez joins La Real for €7m and has signed a deal to 2030.

He at his Alaves farewell: "Both in life and in sport there are trains that pass only once and I have before me a new project that I want to tackle.

"I am proud to give back to the club part of what it has given me, I cannot be more grateful. You have made me feel at home. I will never forget this city or the beautiful people it has.

"I will always carry you in my heart, you will always be my people."

