DONE DEAL: Lopez happy earning bumper Real Sociedad fee for Alaves

Real Sociedad have signed Alaves fullback Javi Lopez.
Lopez joins La Real for €7m and has signed a deal to 2030.
He at his Alaves farewell: "Both in life and in sport there are trains that pass only once and I have before me a new project that I want to tackle.
"I am proud to give back to the club part of what it has given me, I cannot be more grateful. You have made me feel at home. I will never forget this city or the beautiful people it has.
"I will always carry you in my heart, you will always be my people."