Javi Guerra powers Valencia past wasteful Sevilla

Valencia stretched their unbeaten run to six games with a 1-0 win at home to Sevilla in La Liga, moving them nine points clear of the relegation zone.

It was the visitors who started the first half stronger, as Albert Sambi Lokonga tested Giorgi Mamardashvili early on with two long-distance strikes.

The Belgian then had the ball in the net just before the half-hour mark, as he volleyed home fellow countryman Dodi Lukebakio’s corner past the onrushing Mamardashvili, but the goal was disallowed as the cross curled out of play.

Lukebakio himself then tried his luck against the goalkeeper, but Mamardashvili was equal to his effort, before he turned provider again for Isaac Romero who slid the ball agonisingly wide.

Sevilla will feel they had the better of the half, but it was actually Valencia that held a half-time lead.

Javi Guerra scored with the last kick before the referee blew his whistle, as he cut inside before firing into the far corner. The hosts almost scored before that too, as Loic Bade almost diverted into his own net trying to stop a cross, but the ball luckily came back out off the crossbar. Jose Gaya followed up with a close-range strike, but Orjan Nyland smothered well.

It was a lively start to the second half as Guerra was denied his brace by a brilliant reaction save from Nyland, who tipped his shot onto the crossbar. Down the other end, Lokonga was denied yet again by Mamardashvili, who parried his curling effort from the edge of the area away.

The action was end-to-end, and it was Nyland’s turn to pull off another superb stop, denying substitute Hugo Duro’s diving header from point-blank range. Kike Salas’ drive then flashed inches wide as Sevilla threatened an equaliser.

It finished 1-0, though, and remarkably represented Sevilla’s fourth straight defeat by that scoreline. It was also their first loss at the Mestalla in seven visits, and consequently, Valencia leapfrogged them in the table.

