Juanlu signs new Sevilla deal

Juanlu Sánchez is staying with Sevilla.

As the Andalusian club officially confirmed, the right-back has extended his contract until 2029. His original contract was due to expire in 2026.

Juanlu came through the Sevilla youth system. After a loan with CD Mirandés in the 2022/23 season, he has since become a permanent member of the La Liga club's first team.

The 21-year-old has already made 66 professional appearances for Sevilla.

Juanlu won the gold medal with Spain at last year's Paris Olympics.