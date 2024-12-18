James not ruling out sticking with Rayo Vallecano

James Rodriguez says he won't agitate for a move away from Rayo Vallecano in January.

While he's battled for minutes, the Colombia attacker insists quitting Rayo next month isn't the priority.

He told Marca: "I take responsibility for my things, but to play or not… I don't control it. My mission is to train well, to be physically well every day, as I am now and as I have shown in the matches against Colombia.

"If I am not physically well there, I wouldn't play, so I try to take care of myself, I try to train well in case I have to play, to be ready. I am someone who lives day by day, I am not someone who talks a lot about the future. I want to continue training day by day to be able to play more and, if that is not the case, look for another way to play.

"And if I don't do that, I will look for another way to play."