Rayo pair doubts after Isi conversation with Real Madrid's Vazquez emerges

A conversation between Rayo Vallecano midfielder Isi and Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez has cast doubt on two Rayo players.

A video has emerged of a conversation between Isi and Vazquez at the end of Saturday's 3-3 draw.

DAZN cameras were able to capture the Real Madrid right-back asking the Rayo attacker about someone, though the identity is unknown.

"He's screwed, but okay. Good luck, man," Isi replied.

However, Lucas insisted on the matter again, which ended with Isi saying: "He's not coming. It's been a while. We helped him, man, but he's gone into a loop."

Marca says Lucas was asking after one of two former Real teammates, Raul de Tomas or James Rodriguez, who have both struggled for minutes this season.

