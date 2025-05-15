Jacobo floating after proving Real Madrid matchwinner: Inexplicable!

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Jacobo Ramon was floating after proving Real Madrid's matchwinner against Real Mallorca on Wednesday night.

Jacobo swooped in injury-time to earn the 2-1 win - a first in LaLiga for the prospect.

He told Realmadrid TV afterwards: “It's inexplicable. I've been dreaming about this all my life. With this shirt, you have to go all the way. There's no better way to score my first goal than this. 

“I saw the cross, it was flicked on, I thought I'd get in there and I don't know how, but I put it in. 

“It's amazing. I couldn't have imagined it and even more so considering the time it happened. It's a great source of pride and I hope there are many more to come.

"It was my first start here. At first I was a bit nervous, but as the minutes went by I felt better. The end is self-explanatory. I'm delighted.”

