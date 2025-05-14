Real Madrid hit 21-year low despite Mallorca win

Real Madrid have equalled their worst defensive record having conceded in Wednesday’s 2-1 win against Real Mallorca.

Despite a strong start against the visitors, Carlo Ancelotti’s side conceded the first goal after 11 minutes, thanks to Slovakia international Martin Valjent.

Los Blancos have now conceded 76 goals in 60 games during the 2024-25 campaign across all competitions, highlighting their poor defensive performance.

That figure is their highest total in a single campaign since the 2003-04 season, when they also conceded 76 goals.

It is the second-highest tally by a La Liga team this season, behind Real Valladolid, who have conceded 92 goals.