Izeta pens new deal with Athletic Bilbao

Urko Izeta has signed a new contract with Athletic Bilbao.

The striker spent last season on-loan with Segunda Division Mirandes, helping to the promotion playoff which they ultimately lost to Real Oviedo.

Advertisement Advertisement

Izeta scored 15 goals and made three assists for Mirandes.

Athletic announced today: "Athletic Club has extended Urko Izeta’s contract until June 30, 2027.

"The striker, whose contract expires on June 30, will automatically become a member of the first team and will begin pre-season training under the direction of Ernesto Valverde."