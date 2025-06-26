Tribal Football
Izeta pens new deal with Athletic Bilbao

Izeta pens new deal with Athletic BilbaoAthletic Club/X.com
Urko Izeta has signed a new contract with Athletic Bilbao.

The striker spent last season on-loan with Segunda Division Mirandes, helping to the promotion playoff which they ultimately lost to Real Oviedo.

Izeta scored 15 goals and made three assists for Mirandes.

Athletic announced today: "Athletic Club has extended Urko Izeta’s contract until June 30, 2027.

"The striker, whose contract expires on June 30, will automatically become a member of the first team and will begin pre-season training under the direction of Ernesto Valverde."

