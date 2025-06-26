Lisci full of pride after taking Osasuna job

Alessio Lisci is delighted taking charge of Osasuna.

Barely 24 hours after leaving Mirandes, the Italian was named new coach of Osasuna. He succeeds Victor Moreno, who stepped down after just the one season in charge.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I am very happy, I think it is a great opportunity. Osasuna is a club where many coaches have the ambition to go, I really want to start," said Lisci at his presentation.

"Osasuna is a stable club, and for a young coach stability is important. Clearly results always dictate but it is a good project, it has a future and I believe it was the best option."

He continued: "Osasuna has a good youth sector, for me it is important because I believe that you can always find new talents that can help you during the season. So we will keep a good eye on the youth sector to see if we can draw on some good players.

"Yes, we must take advantage of the good work done by Arrasate and Moreno before me. Clearly the club's objective is always salvation, when we are able to save ourselves we will look a little to the future and see if we have better ambitions. Remembering however the primary objective."

Source of pride

Asked what the Osasuna bench means to him, Lisci concluded: "It's a source of pride because I'm Italian, even though I'm half Spanish now but I was born in Italy, for me it's a privilege to be in this small group of Italian coaches who are abroad.

"I'm very happy abroad and in Spain, let's hope we have a great season."