Williams informs Athletic Bilbao he wants Barcelona

Nico Williams has made a transfer request at Athletic Bilbao.

The Spain winger wishes to be sold to Barcelona and El Chiringuito says he has informed Athletic management of his decision.

Nico's decision has been relayed to Athletic through agent Felix Tainta.

It all started on June 13, with the news of a secret meeting between Nico's agent and the Barcelona executives.

The negotiations developed between June 18 and 19, until a meeting in Ibiza, where Deco - sporting director of the Blaugrana - met Nico directly, although some sources suggested a meeting with coach Hansi Flick.

The following day, an agreement was found: a contract until 2031, with a contract worth €7-8m-a-year.

Barca intend to pay his €58m buyout clause next week.