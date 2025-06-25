Alkorta slams Barcelona: Their leaks have left Nico in a bind

Former Athletic Bilbao sports director Rafa Alkorta has slammed the situation around Nico Williams.

The Spain winger is set to join Barcelona next week, with the Catalans due to pay his €58m buyout clause.

Advertisement Advertisement

An unimpressed Alkorta said on El Larguero: "The Barça issue has me a little tired. Last year they already did it and I didn't understand the play very well.

"But what happens now seems incredible to me. Let Deco come out saying that the player wants to come... they are leaving him in a very complicated position. What Barça said seems fatal to me, what Deco said. How little tact Barça has had with this matter from the beginning!

"Athletic has already said it. ‘Do you want to pay the clause?’ Pay it in full already at once. But once they have leaked it, it is true that it is a leak from Barça, to say that they've an agreement with Nico... What does the player have to do? Go out and deny it? That's the problem. The problem is that the kid is being put in a bind, in a situation that we could all understand."

Alkorta also stated: "All of us who play football know how things work, and sometimes you go from one team to another and nothing happens. The clause is paid, you leave and that's it. But it seems unprecedented to me. It already seemed unprecedented to me how Barça did things last year, and how it is doing them this year. At the moment, the only thing I know is that Nico is an Athletic."