IT'S BACK! Barcelona vs Espanyol - El Derbi de Barcelona returns

FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol are preparing to face off in the first ELDERBI DE BARCELONA of the season, and this will be a special LALIGA EA SPORTS game at the Estadi Olímpic in Montjuïc.

Los Culés and Los Pericos are equally motivated to take all three points in this derby match, which both sets of supporters underline on the schedule at the beginning of the season.

Both clubs are currently celebrating anniversaries, the 125th in the case of FC Barcelona and 124th for RCD Espanyol, while this will also be a special game because it’s taking place at the Estadi Olímpic in Montjuïc, where RCD Espanyol played for 12 seasons between 1997 and 2009, before moving to the RCDE Stadium in Cornellá.

Barça enter derby week in great form

FC Barcelona are in an absolutely spectacular form, especially after their 4-0 demolition of Real Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in ELCLASICO. That increased their lead at the top of the table to six points. In 11 games so far, they have won 10 times and lost just once, with 37 goals scored and 10 conceded, for a plus-27 goal difference.

Barça boast the top-scoring trident in Europe’s top 10 leagues, as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal have combined to score 25 goals in the league, with 14 for the Pole, six for the Brazilian and five for the Spaniard. The second-highest scoring front line in Europe is that of Sporting CP with their 19 goals in the Portuguese league, according to Transfermarkt.

In addition, the three forwards have accumulated 14 assists, with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal having six each and Lewandowski two. Between the three of them, they have generated 67% of the team's goals, making them a devastating front line for opponents.

The team is also elite when it comes to the offside trap. Against Real Madrid, they caught Los Blancos offside on 12 occasions, a record so far in LALIGA EA SPORTS. This season, the Catalan outfit are the team to have caught the opposition offside the most.

Espanyol players celebrate LaLiga

RCD Espanyol look to make a statement against the league leaders

RCD Espanyol, who returned to LALIGA EA SPORTS through the 2023/24 LALIGA HYPERMOTION playoffs, are looking to make a statement by taking points off the leaders. While their current situation isn’t entirely comfortable, it isn’t bad as they are currently outside the relegation zone on 10 points. They have already made life tough for some of the division’s top teams, by drawing against Atlético de Madrid at the Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Matchday 3 and leading Real Madrid until the final 25 minutes of what turned out to be a loss at the Bernabéu in Matchday 6.

Los Pericos are led by Manolo González, who is looking to keep the team in the division and build a long-term project. To do so, he is relying on players such as Javi Puado, the footballer with the most quality in the squad, and on goalkeeper Joan García, who is the shot-stopper with the most saves in LALIGA EA SPORTS this season with 47. Against Atlético de Madrid he produced one of the best performances of the season, with several fine saves that allowed Los Pericos to earn a point against one of the giants of Spanish football.

RCD Espanyol haven’t beaten Barça in LALIGA EA SPORTS in 15 years

For Los Pericos, facing Barça is always special. RCD Espanyol always dream of getting one over their historic rivals, however they haven’t done so in LALIGA EA SPORTS since 2009, when they won 2-1 against FC Barcelona thanks to two goals from Iván de la Peña.

If looking at all competitions, RCD Espanyol did win a derby 1-0 on January 16th 2018, with an Óscar Melendo goal putting them ahead in that Copa del Rey tie, but Los Culés came from behind in the second leg to win 2-0 and progress in the competition.

On Sunday, RCD Espanyol will look to reign supreme in this derby and move further away from relegation zone at the same time. For their part, FC Barcelona will hope to keep up their winning streak and protect their large lead at the top of LALIGA EA SPORTS.