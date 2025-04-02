Isco opens door to longer Real Betis stay

Isco is weighing up his options at Real Betis.

Isco, 32, joined Real Betis in the summer of 2023 – after a period without a club.

The attacking midfielder has since scored 18 goals and provided 13 assists in 56 games for the LaLiga club.

But there have also been rumours of interest from clubs such as Aston Villa, AC Milan and Besiktas ahead of the summer market.

At the same time, the question is how long the body will last.

Isco has a contract with Real Betis that runs until the summer of 2027.

"We'll see what the body says. Today I can say that I feel better than ever, both mentally and physically," the 32-year-old told Relevo.

"Hopefully I can be at Betis for many years. Why not until 2027, and if I feel good, even renew my contract?"