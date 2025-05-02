Fiorentina fullback Gosens: Betis semi still wide open

Fiorentina fullback Robin Gosens admits Real Betis fans played a role in last night's defeat.

The Viola won 2-1 for the first-leg of their Europa Conference League semifinal.

Gosens said afterwards: “There are some regrets, because we conceded two avoidable goals.

“The second was an incredible strike, but on the first we made mistakes.

"Nonetheless, we will take this result, because it’s all still open going into the second leg and we’ll fight for qualification to the Final at the Stadio Franchi.

“We knew that Betis would start in fifth gear with a high press and wanted to avoid conceding an early goal. It happened anyway."