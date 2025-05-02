Fiorentina coach Palladino insists "many positives" after Real Betis defeat

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino is convinced they can overturn things after defeat at Real Betis last night.

The Viola lost the first-leg of their Europa Conference League semifinal 2-1 in Seville. But Palladino is upbeat taking Betis to Florence next week.

“We knew they would start strong in a very passionate atmosphere, they are a very strong team with individual talents,” Palladino told Sky Italia.

“The important thing is the team did not lose its way, we started playing good football, keeping the ball, and I liked the courage and character of the performance. There are many positives to take from this.

“Obviously, there are regrets too. I am particularly frustrated with the second goal, I spoke to De Gea, he said that he didn’t see the ball leave Antony’s boot and that is because the other player was offside and obstructing his view.”

Kean transformed things

Palladino also explained holding back Moise Kean until the second-half. Kean had spent much of the week attending to a family issue.

He said: "Moise is a player with unique characteristics in our squad, as Gudmundsson, Beltran and Zaniolo are really more second strikers, so he is the only centre-forward.

“The way he attacks, his physicality are all different. It was a very good first half, but when we introduced Moise, obviously he irritated their defence a lot. All the lads played with courage, believed to the end, and it’s true we could’ve conceded more, but also scored more.

“The message we want to send is that we believe, it’s all open. Betis have champions that can change a game at any moment, but we want to give our all next Thursday.”