Republic of Ireland and AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott is reportedly on the verge of joining Spanish side Real Betis.

Parrott, 24, had a sensational 2025-26, scoring 31 goals and providing 10 assists in his 48 games across all competitions for AZ Alkmaar.

Advertisement Advertisement

Undeniably his best moment of the season came at international level, where he scored an incredible hattrick, including a 96th minute winner, as the Republic of Ireland beat Hungary 3-2 in the World Cup qualifiers.

The striker had been heavily linked with a move to West Ham, but it’s understood he’s reluctant to move to a Championship club.

Now, according to BBC Sport, Parrott is on the verge on making the surprise move to LaLiga side Real Betis for a fee of €20 million.

Real Betis managed to finish fifth in LaLiga last season, meaning they’ll be playing in the Champions League for the first time since 2005-06.