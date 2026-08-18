Why Manchester United should consider a move for Barcelona's Marc Casado

After a protracted set of negotiations, it would appear that the transfer of Man City ace Rodri to Barcelona will soon be a reality.

The best defensive midfielder of his generation spoke to reporters briefly on Monday to outline that it was a dream to be signing for the Catalan giants.

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Casado surplus to requirements at Barca

With just the formality of a medical and contract signing to be completed, there's every chance that the 30-year-old will be in the Barca squad to face Elche this coming Sunday.

Whilst his signing will surely excite supporters of the club, and be a very welcome addition to the first-team squad, his arrival inevitably means that other players can now be considered surplus to requirements.

One who made a real name for himself a couple of seasons ago, but who wasn't really given a chance to perform in 2025/26, is Marc Casado.

Still only 22 years of age, Barcelona have seemingly opened the doors to his exit in the final two weeks of the summer transfer window.

United could land the player for just £25.6m

Furthermore, it's been reported in Spain that the player himself has reluctantly accepted that his time at Camp Nou is over, but his preference is to remain in one of the top European leagues, rather than accept any offers from Saudi Pro League teams.

To that end, there's a realistic chance that Manchester United could be interested in acquiring the player for €30m/£25.6m, with contact between the two clubs apparently already initiated.

Marc Casado's season stats Flashscore

Although Michael Carrick has already sanctioned moves for Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, given that the Red Devils are back in the Champions League, there are certain positions in which they will need more depth.

Whilst Casado may still not be a regular in a United starting XI should he arrive at the Theatre of Dreams, he's likely to get more minutes on the pitch than he had for the Catalans last season.

Great numbers despite lack of minutes

Although records show he made 34 appearances for the club in all competitions, the youngster started only 15 matches, was a sub in the other 19, and his cumulative minutes were a measly 1,397, equivalent to just 15.5 full games.

For any player, that lack of minutes, and some might say lack of belief from the coaching team, is going to impact the quality that the player is able to deliver on the pitch.

Marc Casado radar graphic - LaLiga 2025/26 Opta by Stats Perform

Every footballer needs to be able to get into a rhythm in order to produce their best work, and that's something which was missing for Casado in 25/26.

Despite that, he still managed to produce one of the best pass completion rates in the squad, posting a 91.21% stat, which is remarkable when one considers that he's more noted for his dogged pressing style and the way that he snaps at the heels of opponents who won't get a moment's rest when he's on the pitch.

Discipline needs to be worked on

Taking only passes in his own half into account, Casado's return is even more impressive at 93.66%, and his crossing ability is also worth shouting about, given that his 37.5% completion was the best in the Barca squad last season.

Winning 75 of his 148 one-on-one duels for a 50.68% success rate was an acceptable return, as was his tackling success of 56.25%.

Marc Casado pass map - LaLiga 2025/26 Opta by Stats Perform

Perhaps the one area he needs to work most on is his discipline. Though he received just four yellow cards in 25/26, only three players had more, and all of Fermin Lopez (seven), Eric Garcia (seven) and Lamine Yamal (six) played far more games than Casado.

Not that Carrick would necessarily want to take the tigerish element out of his game, given how physical the Premier League remains.

Move makes sense for all parties

Though negotiations appear to be at the earliest stages, a move would certainly make sense for all parties.

Barcelona would recoup some of their transfer spend, and United would get an experienced midfielder with a point to prove, and at a bargain price.

Casado would be offered the chance to stake a claim for a regular start at another of the most storied clubs in world football, which can't be overlooked either.

With Marcus Rashford back at United too, Casado would have at least one member of the dressing room who would help him integrate quickly, which is another small win in the bigger picture.