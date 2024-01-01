Iniesta impressed by Flick impact at Barcelona

Barcelona great Andres Iniesta admits he's been impressed by Hansi Flick's work as Blaugrana coach.

Iniesta announced his retirement last week.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Sport: "Yes, I like him because we are talking about a proven coach who has been in the national team and in other teams and what we are seeing so far is very positive. I hope he has continuity throughout the year, which is what we want.

"I see it (winning trophies) and I hope it will be like that. If you talk to me about Barça, I will always see them winning. It is impossible for me to tell you that I don't see Barça winning. Not because I like to say it, it's just that I feel that way. Until the end, we will fight for everything.

"I will always be optimistic about Barça. I may not be objective, because I always see Barça in a positive light and I always like to see that they are capable of anything because that is how I feel. That is what I wish from the outside."